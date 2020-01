Representational image

A grenade attack in Kawdara area of old Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir has been reported. So far, no reports of anyone being injured in the attack has surfaced.

As per initial reports, terrorists lobbed a grenade on deployed CRPF troops in Kawdara, Srinagar which exploded near a transformer. No loss of life or injury are reported so far.

(More details awaited...)