Terrorists gun down civilian in Srinagar

A civilian identified as Umar Ahmad was shot at by terrorists near Habba Kadal area in Srinagar on Wednesday. The victim was admitted to a nearby hospital.

The victim, 25-year-old Umar, received gunshot injuries to the chest in the attack and was rushed to the SMHS hospital, where he died during treatment, a police official said.

He said security forces have cordoned the area off, and a hunt was launched to nab the attackers.

