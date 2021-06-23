Wednesday, June 23, 2021
     
Terrorists gun down civilian in Srinagar

Published on: June 23, 2021 22:23 IST
A civilian identified as Umar Ahmad was shot at by terrorists near Habba Kadal area in Srinagar on Wednesday. The victim was admitted to a nearby hospital.

The victim, 25-year-old Umar, received gunshot injuries to the chest in the attack and was rushed to the SMHS hospital, where he died during treatment, a police official said.

He said security forces have cordoned the area off, and a hunt was launched to nab the attackers.

(With inputs from PTI)

