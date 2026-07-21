Congress continues sit-in near PM residence as Rahul rejects Centre's outreach, appeals people to join protest

New Delhi:

Demanding the resignations from PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday led a protest march towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi, a day after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led march to Parliament, intensifying the Opposition's attack on the Centre over the police action against protesters.

The Congress leadership, along with party workers, assembled outside Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence at 10, Rajaji Marg before marching towards the Prime Minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, located a little over a kilometre away.

Sharing a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the march was aimed at demanding accountability from the Prime Minister over the alleged police excesses during Monday's protest. He accused the government of refusing to take responsibility or allow a discussion on the issue in Parliament, and demanded the resignation of both the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, alleging that they had "destroyed the future of India's youth."

Rahul appeals people to join protest

Refusing to budge from the stir, Gandhi said an attack on students is an attack on every Indian family.

"PM Modi believes he can get away without answers, without consequences. He cannot. Not this time. I ask every patriotic Indian who believes our students deserve justice - join us in a dharna in front of the Prime Minister’s residence. The voice of India’s students will not be ignored," he wrote in a post on X.

Congress rejects Centre's outreach

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Jitendra Singh met Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi during the Congress party's protest near Lok Kalyan Marg on Tuesday. The two leaders were seen briefly interacting, though the details of their conversation were not immediately known. Visuals from the site appeared to show Singh engaging with Rahul Gandhi to understand the Opposition's concerns and explore ways to defuse the situation.

Singh reportedly offered to discuss the issue in Parliament in exchange of the Congress calling off its agitation. However, Rahul Gandhi refused the proposal and reiterated its stance of strict action at the government level and resignations of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, besides the sacking of Pradhan.

Delhi Police has also appealed to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha to continue their protest at Jantar Mantar, where CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke is already on a protest along with thousands of supporters and youths.

Police action during CJP's Parliament march

The protest comes in the wake of the CJP's march to Parliament on Monday, during which demonstrators, largely students and young people, were dispersed by police using lathicharge and tear gas. The CJP, which has been demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET controversy and other alleged examination paper leaks, claimed several protesters were injured in the police action.

Delhi Police, however, defended its response, alleging that protesters turned violent, pelted stones at security personnel, vandalised police vehicles and engaged in large-scale violence. According to the police, 118 personnel, including senior officers, sustained injuries during the clashes.

Also read: CJP protest LIVE Updates