Sonam Wangchuk to be shifted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, orders Delhi High Court

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed that activist Sonam Wangchuk be shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further medical treatment.

The order came while hearing a petition filed by Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali, seeking his transfer to the private hospital. The court directed that all medical records, treatment details, test reports and other relevant documents related to Wangchuk's treatment at Safdarjung Hospital be handed over to the doctors at Medanta to ensure continuity of care.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that shifting Sonam Wangchuk to Medanta Hospital would safeguard his fundamental rights. The court also directed that a team of qualified doctors be constituted to closely monitor his health during treatment.

During the hearing, the Centre informed the Delhi High Court that it had no objection to Wangchuk being shifted to Medanta Hospital.

Wangchuk had been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after being taken from the Jantar Mantar protest site amid concerns over his health during his indefinite hunger strike. Following the High Court's order, his treatment will now continue at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Wangchuk's wife thanks court

The observations came while hearing an appeal filed by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, challenging a single-judge order passed on Sunday.

Welcoming the decision, Angmo thanked the Delhi High Court in a post on X, saying, "My heartfelt thanks to the Delhi High Court for passing a favourable order for Sonam Wangchuk's discharge to Medanta, the hospital of our choice." Her remarks came a day after she had raised concerns over what she described as contradictory medical reports issued by Safdarjung Hospital regarding her husband's health.

Wangchuk to resume hunger strike?

Before the court approved his transfer to Medanta Hospital, Sonam Wangchuk said he would continue his indefinite hunger strike until the protesting students and activists demanding accountability over the alleged leak of the May 3 NEET-UG examination paper were allowed to meet Members of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda at his residence in New Delhi on Monday evening. Following the meeting, Das said the delegation had submitted a memorandum outlining their demands. He said the minister assured them that the matter would be taken up at the appropriate level, but no commitments had been made. Das added that the peaceful protest would continue until their demands were fulfilled.

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