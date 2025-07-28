Terrorist involved in Pahalgam Attack killed during Operation Mahadev: BJP MP Jay Panda Highlighting India’s offensive response, Panda said that for the first time, the Indian Air Force targeted 11 airbases of a nuclear-armed nation and destroyed 20 percent of Pakistan’s Air Force assets.

New Delhi:

During the discussion on Operation Sindoor in Parliament, BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda informed the House that a terrorist involved in the Pahalgam attack has been neutralised in an ongoing anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir. “While we are sitting in the House and discussing Operation Sindoor, Operation Mahadev is underway. Three terrorists have been killed in this operation. One of them was involved in the Pahalgam terrorist attack,” Panda said.

Highlighting India’s offensive response, Panda said that for the first time, the Indian Air Force targeted 11 airbases of a nuclear-armed nation and destroyed 20 percent of Pakistan’s Air Force assets. He added that over 100 Pakistani terrorists were eliminated, many of whom were high-value targets. “Pakistan’s attempt to retaliate failed,” he said, expressing disappointment that members of the Opposition did not acknowledge Pakistan’s failures during the operation.

'Congress chose not to retaliate'

Recalling previous terror incidents, Panda criticised past Congress-led governments for their response. “In the past, on a regular basis, Pakistani-sponsored terrorists were attacking India and killing Indians. In the 2005 Delhi serial blasts, a dossier was merely sent to Pakistan. In the 2006 Varanasi bombings, India only raised the issue in talks. After the 2008 Mumbai attacks, retaliation was planned by our armed forces but not permitted by the government,” he said.

Panda noted that top officials of the time, including the then Foreign Secretary and NSA, chose not to strike back. “Seven months later, the then Prime Minister met the Pakistani President and decided to continue the dialogue,” he added, accusing successive governments of appeasement and inaction against terror.

‘Opposition speaks Pakistan’s language’

Taking a dig at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Panda said, “It was amusing when he asked when we will get PoK back or raised the China question. He said India had ‘bowed down’, and his leader often uses the word ‘surrender’. The House must reflect on how many times Congress surrendered India’s interests over the decades.”

He further said, “It pained me to see that the Opposition’s Member of Parliament didn’t point out the failures of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.”