Terrorist shoots dead 2 young men in J-K's Bijbehara

Two young men, in their early twenties, were killed by a terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Bijbehara on Saturday. The brutal twin murders have left the people of the area in a state of shock, who have time and again called out incidents of terrorism.

The incident happened in broad daylight on May 29 when both the individuals were at a grocery shop near Jamia Masjid in Jablipura. A terrorist opened fire at Sazed Ah Parray, following which he approached Shahnawaz who was sitting inside. Shahnawaz was forced to come out of the shop and was killed at point blank range.

His qualification was BDS and was working as a ‘Dental Lab technician’ in Bijbehara. His friend Shahnawaz Ah Bhat was only 25 years of age and used to work as an auto driver. The terrorist later fled on motorcycle along with his accomplice towards Subhanpura.

The incident is believed to have been engineered by Samin Md Parrey, who was earlier charged with the murder of one Farooq Ah Parrey in 2001. He was out on parole since late 2019.

