J&K: 2 civilians killed in terrorist attack in Anantnag's Jablipora

At least two civilans were killed after terrorists opened fire on them in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the details, the incident was reported from Anantnag's Jablipora, Bijbehara.

The victims were identified as Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat and Sanjeed Ahmad Parray.

Sanjeed succumbed to the injuries, while Shahnawaz was referred to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar.

"Today (Saturday) evening terrorists fired upon 2 persons identified as Shahnawaz Bhat and Sanjeed Parray in Bijbehara, Anantnag. They were rushed to hospital where doctors declared Sanjeed brought dead. Another injured referred to SKIMS, Srinagar. The area has been cordoned off to nab the culprits," the Kashmir Police Zone tweeted.

In an update, the police also said, "Second injured Shahnawaz Bhat also succumbed to injuries. Police is vigorously investigating the terror incident."

