Rs 6.75 syringe, Rs 57.20 MRP: Tukaram Mundhe flags massive difference in hospital product prices

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief Tukaram Mundhe has raised concerns over the wide gap between the trade price and printed maximum retail price (MRP) of some hospital products and medical consumables. He said patients could be paying hundreds or even thousands of per cent more than the trade price of products used during treatment, often without knowing what they actually cost.

In a social media post, Mundhe, under whom a major FDA crackdown is underway across Maharashtra, said the most expensive part of a hospital bill may not necessarily be the treatment itself. "The most expensive part of a hospital bill may never touch the hospital at all. A patient admitted for care has no way of knowing whether the price on a medical consumable reflects its actual cost or a markup fixed long before it ever reached the ward. That gap in information is, at its core, a public health issue," the IAS officer wrote.

Huge price gaps found in hospital consumables

Mundhe referred to findings from a survey of hospital consumables in Maharashtra, which showed significant differences between the trade prices of some products and their printed MRPs, resulting in very large markups.

The figures shared by the FDA chief showed that an IV infusion set with a trade price of Rs 11.05 had an MRP of Rs 325, amounting to a markup of 2,841 per cent. A syringe procured for Rs 6.75 carried an MRP of Rs 57.20, while a catheter purchased for Rs 29.41 had an MRP of Rs 310.

"These are not elective purchases," Mundhe said, highlighting that patients receiving medical care often have little scope to compare prices, look for alternatives or question the cost of a medical product being used during treatment.

According to Mundhe, the MRP is often fixed upstream by manufacturers and distributors and can remain disconnected from the trade price. He described the resulting difference as an "unexplained margin".

"The result is a system where the party bearing the cost has the least information to evaluate it," Mundhe said. As FDA Commissioner, drug pricing and medicine-related regulation fall under his remit.

(Image Source : X/@TUKARAM_INDIAS)Tukaram Mundhe's X post

Regulatory gap in medical consumable pricing

Mundhe also pointed to what he described as a structural gap in the regulation of medical consumable prices. He said scheduled medicines are subject to price ceilings under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, whereas most medical devices and consumables do not have similar price controls.

According to him, this leaves both the pricing of these products and the information available to patients "almost entirely unmonitored".

Mundhe said a review of the survey findings, along with clear guidelines on the permissible gap between the trade procurement price and the declared MRP, has been recommended to the Department of Pharmaceuticals and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

He said such measures could address not only the gap between procurement prices and MRPs, but also the information gap that patients are left to deal with on their own.

Under Mundhe, the Maharashtra FDA has also been carrying out a widespread food safety crackdown across the state. Several hotels, restaurants, clubs and other facilities have been raided and issued notices, while some have been shut down over violations. The strict enforcement has received widespread applause from several quarters.

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