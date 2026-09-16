'Roll back UPI tax': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over new charge, claims PM Modi has 'surrendered' before Trump

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded the immediate rollback of the government's new UPI framework, which introduces a 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on specified merchant transactions above Rs 2,000.

The Centre has clarified that the MDR will be levied on merchants and not directly on customers. Under the new UPI framework, the charge is capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 and above.

In a video message posted on X with the caption, "Modi ji, roll back the UPI tax. Now," Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of imposing a tax on Indians through the UPI and alleged that the move would result in "giving a huge amount of money to the United States".

Rahul's latest salvo is in line with his previous accusations against the Centre of buckling under pressure from Washington, including his "Narendra, surrender" jibe over tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

His remarks come amid a political controversy over the new UPI framework. While the government has maintained that customers will not be directly charged the MDR, critics have argued that merchants could eventually pass on the additional cost to consumers through higher prices.

Rahul claims PM Modi has bowed down to US

Rahul Gandhi also accused PM Modi of "surrendering" before the United States and President Donald Trump over the government's new framework allowing MDR charges on certain UPI transactions.

Drawing a comparison with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rahul said, "Indiraji was once asked whether she leaned to the left or the right. Her response was, I don't go left or right, I stand straight."

Taking a swipe at Modi, Rahul said, "Modiji is completely different. He is neither left nor right. He has decided to lie down straight and prostrate himself in front of Donald Trump."

Rahul also alleged that the government's UPI policy would effectively impose a burden on Indians. "He has put a tax on every single Indian person by taxing UPI and giving huge amounts of money to the United States," he said.

The Congress leader urged PM Modi to "stop lying down in front of the United States" and asked him to "have a spine" and withdraw the UPI charge.

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