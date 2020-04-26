7 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana; state tally at 990

Image Source : PTI 7 new cases COVID-19 cases in Telangana; state tally at 990

Indicating a downward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana, seven people tested positive on Saturday while 16 were discharged from the hospital. With seven new cases, the state's tally rose to 990. Six of these cases were reported from Greater Hyderabad, while one person tested positive in the Warangal Uraban district.

There were no fatalities on Saturday. The disease has so far claimed 25 lives in the state.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the state rose to 307 with 16 persons getting discharged from the Gandhi Hospital after treatment.

According to the state health department, 658 persons are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

