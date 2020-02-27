Caught on cam: Telangana cop kicks grieving father after daughter found dead in college hostel

In a disturbing visual, a Telangana policeman is seen kicking the grieving father of a 16-year-old college student who was found dead in hostel room under suspicious circumstances. The video of the policeman repeatedly kicking the man went viral on the social media, prompting the officials to announce action against him.

In the video, a group of cops can be seen hurriedly pushing a large metal coffin, containing the body of the young girl, down a pathway in broad daylight when her father rushes to block their path.

The man threw himself to the ground and clung to the coffin. One of the police constables, identified as Sridhar, kicked the man repeatedly. A departmental probe has also been ordered against him.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at Patancheru in Sanga Reddy district near Hyderabad.

Very disturbing... Body of 16-year-old girl who died under suspicious circumstances at private junior college in #Patancheru being shifted at breakneck speed by @TelanganaPolice; girl's father who wanted to stop & ask questions is kicked by the policeman; where is empathy?? @ndtv pic.twitter.com/QcoUsnBuY1 — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) February 26, 2020

According to police, Sandhya Rani, student of Intermediate First Year (11th standard), was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a private college in Velimala village on Tuesday,

Police registered a case of criminal negligence against the college management on the complaint of her father and the body was kept at a mortuary room in a government hospital, Patancheru for autopsy.

The relatives of the deceased tried to take the body to college where she had committed suicide. They wanted to stage a protest and demand justice to the family.

Chandana Deepti, in-charge superintendent of police, Sangareddy district, said the relatives and other students attacked the mortuary room and brought out the body from the hospital premises.

The police chased away the protestors and managed to take possession of the coffin. As they were carrying back the coffin to the hospital, the girl's father tried to block their path wanting to know how his daughter died.

"The entire police department regrets the insensitive behaviour of the said police constable officer and he has been attached to AR (Armed Reserve) headquarter Sangareddy immediately and disciplinary action will be initiated against him after a detailed enquiry of the incident," the police official said.

As the video triggered public outrage over social media, cabinet minister K. T. Rama Rao tweeted that he has asked Home Minister Mehmood Ali and Director General of Police Mahender Reddy to look into the insensitive handling by the policemen. "Showing empathy in times of grief such as this is the basic courtesy that is expected of Govt officials," said Rama Rao.

"It is an unfortunate incident. The concerned police officer has been withdrawn from duties and attached to Hqrs. SP Sangareddy has been directed to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents," tweeted the DGP.

ALSO READ | Rape accused who fled from Jammu and Kashmir police custody rearrested