Friday, November 05, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Telangana: 32 students take ill after mid-day meal

Telangana: 32 students take ill after mid-day meal

A total of 114 students of the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School in Dimmadurthi village in Nirmal district took the meals, and 32 of them fell sick, said the district educational officer (DEO) Dr. A.Ravinder Reddy.

PTI PTI
Hyderabad Published on: November 05, 2021 22:42 IST
mid day meal, telangana
Image Source : PTI

The contract given to the agency that supplied the meals has been canceled, the DEO added. 

As many as 32 students fell ill on Friday after having mid-day meals in a school run by the Telangana government. A total of 114 students of the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School in Dimmadurthi village in Nirmal district took the meals, and 32 of them fell sick, said the district educational officer (DEO) Dr. A.Ravinder Reddy.

Immediately, the 32 were given treatment at a primary health center. Of them, 12 students were on observation and out of danger, the DEO said. Responding to the report of the DEO, District Collector Musharraf Farooqui suspended the school headmaster. The contract given to the agency that supplied the meals has been canceled, the DEO added. 

ALSO READ | Chennai school faces action over caste-based attendance register

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News