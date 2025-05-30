Tejas Mk1A production gains momentum as HAL secures first centre fuselage: Why it's important? HAL’s Hyderabad facility received the first indigenously built centre fuselage for the Tejas Mk1A, accelerating production of 83 jets. This milestone supports India’s Make in India initiative and defence self-reliance, aiming to deliver fighter jets on time despite past delays.

India's first indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A project got a major boost after Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) got its centre fuselage assembly line in Hyderabad on Friday to ensure the timely delivery of the fighter jet to the Air Force, as the country sets out to further strengthen the defence sector in the wake of India Pakistan tensions.

Foiling attacks from Pakistan proved the capability Indian military and its defence systems, which have seen a great boost in recent years, with New Delhi further developing its defence manufacturing sector.

The handing over of the first centre fuselage assembly, developed by Hyderabad-based VEM Technologies, also serves as a great boost to the Make in India initiative of the Centre and will expedite the production of the 83 Tejas Mk1A jets under a Rs 48,000 crore deal signed in February 2021. The first of the jets had missed its delivery deadline of March 2024.

Importance: Boost to India's defence and Atmanirbhar Bharat post Operation Sindoor

The assembly handover is an addition to HAL's existing two lines at its Bengaluru facility and another one at HAL Nashik. Given that the indigenously developed fuselage production line comes from an Indian firm also serves as a major boost to the Make in India project and the defence production sector, paving the way further for growth in such exports.

Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar said that there is a significant growth in defence production at a rate of about 10% annually, as well as in our defence exports.

This also holds paramount significance after Operation Sindoor, under which India launched strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and PoK earlier this month in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack and also successfully thwarted strikes on its territory by Pakistan through its air defence systems such as S-400 among others until a ceasefire was agreed between the two nations.

The Tejas MK1A project at a glance

What IAF chief said on delays defence projects

On Thursday, Indian Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh pointed out a key issue affecting Indian defence equipment manufacturing, stating that none of the projects he could recall — including the Tejas Mk1A fighter jet — have been delivered to the force on time.

"Timelines are a major concern. I cannot recall a single project that has been completed on time. This is something we must examine closely," said Air Marshal Singh. He added, "Why should we promise something we know cannot be delivered? Often, even at the time of signing the contract, we are aware that the deadlines are unachievable. Yet, we proceed. This compromises the entire process."

How many Tejas Mk1A jets have been ordered

The Tejas Mk1A project aims to bolster the Indian Air Force with an advanced, indigenously built fighter jet. A total of 83 jets have been ordered, including 73 fighters and 10 trainers. None of these have been delivered yet, and the new timeline goal is to deliver a minimum of 16 Mk-1A jets each year to complete the 83-aircraft order by 2028.

How is it different from MK1

The Mk1A features improved avionics, radar, and weapon systems over the earlier variant. However, delivery delays have raised concerns within the defence establishment.

India's MK1 fighter jet fleet

As of May 2025, the Indian Air Force (IAF) operates 36 Tejas Mk1 fighter jets. These aircraft are part of an initial order of 40 Mk1 variants, comprising 32 single-seat fighters and 8 twin-seat trainers.

The Tejas Mk1, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), marked India's entry into indigenous fighter aircraft production and laid the foundation for subsequent variants like the Mk1A.