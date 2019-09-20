India' first private train Tejas Express trial run begins today. Check features, fare details

India' first private train Tejas Express trial run begins

The trial run of India's first private train, Tejas Express began on Friday from Lucknow junction. IRCTC officials flagged off the Tejas Express, which operated with the speed of 110 kmph.

Tejas Express first trial run

With the Tejas Express making its trial run, the officials of the IRCTC on Friday observed the train's timing, speed, facility and other details. The timings of the train were later changed in consideration with the IRCTC officials. Saving more time of the passengers, the Tejas Express will now reach its destination - Lucknow junction - 40 minutes before the scheduled time. The train, which was earlier scheduled to arrive at the station at 10.45 pm, following a brief trial, will now reach Lucknow station at 10.05 pm. The departure time from New Delhi station, however, remains the same.

Tejas Express ticket booking, timings

Ticket bookings for the Tejas Express will begin from Saturday, September 21, while it will take the first ride on October 4. Train number 82502 - the Tejas Express will commence its journey from New Delhi railway station at 3.35 pm and will reach its destination -- Lucknow junction at 10.05 pm. Meanwhile, the scheduled time for Lucknow to New Delhi Tejas Express of train number 82501, has not been changed by IRCTC. The train will depart from Lucknow at 6.10 am and will reach New Delhi at 12.25 pm.

Features of Tejas Express

From motion sensor dustbins to automated doors, Tejas express has got everything a usual flight offers. Tejas Express will have one executive class AC chair car, consisting of 56 seats and 9 AC chair cars with a capacity of 78 passengers in each coach. Tejas Express can carry a total of 758 passengers on board.

It will cover the journey between New Delhi and Lucknow in 6 hours 15 minutes with only two halts -- Ghaziabad and Kanpur Central. Tejas Express will run 6 days a week, except for Tuesdays.

Tejas Express ticket details

It is to be noted that the tickets for Tejas Express can be booked through the official website of the IRCTC and through its mobile app. Ticket booking facility though ticket windows are not available for this train. IRCTC hasn't yet announced the ticket prices but it claims that it will cost 50% lesser than the flight ticket operating from Delhi to Lucknow.

To book a seat in Tejas Express, passengers can get their berth reserved 60 days in advance, whereas for regular trains, the period is 120 days. The train would be officially flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on October 4.

