'Kans mama': Tej Pratap attacks Sadhu Yadav for remarks on Tejaswi's marriage

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tej Pratap Yadav with the newly weds at the wedding ceremony.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday hit back at his mama Sadhu Yadav for his disapproving remarks over Tejaswi Yadav's marriage. Tej Pratap said Sadhu is 'Kans mama', a villainous figure in epic Mahabharata.

Sadhu Yadav, who was uninvited to Tejaswi's Yadav's closed ceremony, said that Tejaswi was demeaning the image of the Lalu family by marrying a girl from a different community.

"Tejashwi does not deserve to be called the Leader of Opposition of the Bihar Assembly," Sadhu Yadav said.

"He is being arbitrary in the family and party. He wants to rule us. We cannot allow him to do so. We will boycott him. We will teach him a lesson," said Sadhu Yadav, who was not invited for the marriage.

He said that Lalu Prasad's old aide Prem Gupta is a "corrupt" person. "In fact, all the invited persons who attended the wedding were corrupt," Sadhu Yadav said.

Hitting back at these remarks, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "Sadhu Yadav was the murderer of Shilpi Jain and Gautam Singh. The double murder took place in July 1999 and Sadhu Yadav was asked to undergo a DNA test."

"My father Lalu Prasad was defamed for 15 years due to Sadhu Yadav's criminal activities. Sadhu Yadav's value is not more than Rs 2. He has used the name of Lalu Prasad family to become a billionaire. He does not have the guts to stay in front of me. I am in Vrindavan right now. Wait for my return, I will teach him a lesson. People of Bihar will beat him with shoes," Tej Pratap said.

His elder sister Rohini Acharya, who lives in Singapore, also attacked Sadhu Yadav, calling him "Kansa mama".

Tejashwi Yadav on Friday got hitched to Rachel Iris at a farm house in Delhi, in the presence of his parents Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, his eight siblings and their families, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav with whom the first family of Bihar politics shares family ties besides close relatives.

ALSO READ | Tejashwi Yadav ties the knot with childhood friend in Delhi. See first pics

Latest India News