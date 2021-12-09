Tejashwi Yadav ties the knot with childhood friend in Delhi. See first pics

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV First pictures of Tejashwi Yadav's wedding.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son Tejashwi Yadav tied the knot in Delhi on Thursday. The bride - Rajshri - is said to be a school friend of Tejashwi. The wedding took place at Tejashwi's sister Misa Bharti's farmhouse in south Delhi.

"We are exhilarated. Tejashwi is the only one left (among the nine children of Lalu-Rabri) to get married," said Bhai Virendra, the party's MLA and chief spokesperson in the state.

The Maner MLA expressed his delight by distributing 'laddoos' for which the town and the eponymous assembly segment have been famous.

According to sources close to the family, the function is being kept low key at the instance of Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, who is wary of a large gathering at a time a fresh spurt in COVID cases is being feared.

