Thursday, December 09, 2021
     
Tejashwi Yadav ties the knot with childhood friend in Delhi. See first pics

According to sources close to the family, the function was kept low-key at the instance of Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2021 16:26 IST
First pictures of Tejashwi Yadav's wedding.
First pictures of Tejashwi Yadav's wedding.

  • The bride - Rajshri - is said to be a school friend of Tejashwi
  • The wedding has been kept a low-key event
  • Tejashwi is the only one left -- among the nine children of Lalu-Rabri -- to get married

Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son Tejashwi Yadav tied the knot in Delhi on Thursday. The bride - Rajshri - is said to be a school friend of Tejashwi. The wedding took place at Tejashwi's sister Misa Bharti's farmhouse in south Delhi.

"We are exhilarated. Tejashwi is the only one left (among the nine children of Lalu-Rabri) to get married," said Bhai Virendra, the party's MLA and chief spokesperson in the state.

Tejashwi Yadav gets married to childhood friend.

The Maner MLA expressed his delight by distributing 'laddoos' for which the town and the eponymous assembly segment have been famous.

Tejashwi Yadav gets married in Delhi with childhood friend.

According to sources close to the family, the function is being kept low key at the instance of Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, who is wary of a large gathering at a time a fresh spurt in COVID cases is being feared.

