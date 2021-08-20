Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Sanjay Yadav not letting me speak with Tejashwi,' claims Tej Pratap after angry altercation with brother

Angry words were reportedly exchanged between RJD leaders and brothers Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav as they came face to face in their mother Rabri Devi's 10 Circular Road residence, sources said.

The residence is the home-cum-office of Tejashwi Yadav as well, and sources inside said that Tej Pratap Yadav, who came with the demand for taking action against RJD state chief Jagadanand Singh who had sacked Akash Yadav as RJD youth wing's state chief a couple of days ago, reportedly used harsh words with his younger brother.

Seeing the situation, Tejashwi Yadav's chief strategist Sanjay Yadav intervened, and drew Tejashwi Yadav away. Tej Pratap Yadav then stormed off, and slammed Sanjay Yadav for "disrupting talk" between two brothers.

"Sanjay Yadav wants to create differences between me and Tejashwi Yadav. Who is he to come between two brothers? When I was interacting with Tejashwi Yadav inside the premises for not more than 2 minutes, Sanjay Yadav came there and took him away from us," he told media persons outside.

However, eyewitnesses claimed that Tej Pratap Yadav was talking in an angry tone with Tejashwi Yadav, and the situation might have turned ugly if their interaction continued, and Sanjay Yadav intervened at the right time to take Tejashwi Yadav away.

Sources also said that Tejashwi Yadav has decided to take strong action against Tej Pratap Yadav who was involved in humiliating many senior leaders of the party. He had compared late Raghuvansh Prasad Singh to a 'lota' (water jug), is continuously humiliating Jagadanand Singh, and also used abusive words for senior leader Shivanand Tiwari on Thursday.

Tej Pratap Yadav alleged that Tiwari was involved in sending Lalu Prasad to jail, adding people like him and Jagadanand Singh always conspired against the party chief.

