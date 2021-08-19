Follow us on Image Source : PTI Who's Tej Pratap? Jagdanand Singh asks, Lalu's elder son says 'ask RJD chief'

The internal feud and war of words in Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday intensified after Bihar party chief Jagdanand Singh asked, 'Who's Tej Pratap?', thus irking party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who in turn said that he would move court.

Jagadanand on Thursday said that Tej Pratap does not hold any role in the party organisation and hence holds no importance.

"I am the state president of the party and my responsibility is to our national President Lalu Prasad. I don't know who Tej Pratap Yadav is. He doesn't hold any post in the organisation of the party. For me, he is just one of 75 MLAs of the party," he said.

Responding to this, Tej Pratap said that action must be taken against Jagdanand Singh. He went on to threaten to move court if action is not initiated against Singh and said that he won't participate in any party activity till that time. "He (RJD Bihar Pres Jagdanand Singh) thinks that it's his party. Party constitution wasn't followed, why no notice was issued to our student leaders? By saying 'Who's Tej Pratap Yadav,' is he trying to blackmail us? They just want to break our 'Krishna-Arjun Jodi'."

"I urge my father Lalu Prasad Yadav also to act against him, if there is no action taken, I won't be participating in any party activities," Tej Pratap said.

Tej Pratap had alleged that Jagadanand Singh had sacked Akash Yadav from the post of state youth wing President without giving prior notice and that was unconstitutional. "Jagadanand Singh does not have capacity and guts to take action against me," Tej Pratap Yadav said earlier on Thursday.

Jagadanand Singh also said that no one is above the party constitution. "I am not above the constitution of the party. The organization cannot be run on its own. It is run only through management," he said.

