Tej Pratap blasts Tejashwi's advisor: '...can't even secure Sarpanch post for anyone'

All is not well between the two sons of Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar and it can be gauged from the new tweet of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav where he has openly mocked his younger brother and former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's political advisor Sanjay Yadav, without taking his name, and described him as a migrant advisor.

Lambasting Sanjay in his tweet, Tej Pratap said, "The migrant advisor on whose instructions the party is running... he cannot get anyone from his family to become a Sarpanch in Haryana...how will he make my Arjun the chief minister. That migrant advisor can only create differences between the Lalu family and RJD."

On Wednesday too Tej Pratap had targeted Sanjay Yadav for the removal of his close aide Akash Yadav from the post of RJD's student wing president and tweeted, "After consulting advisors from outside, the party chief forgot that a party is run on its Constitution and the RJD's Constitution says that without giving notice, you cannot remove any office-bearer of the party. What happened today is against the Constitution of the RJD," Tej Pratap tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, playing down the reports of friction between him and Tej Pratap, Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday assured that everything will be fine. "Everyone has different opinions. I only want to say that if I am here, state's party chief is here, everything will be fixed. Everything will be fine. I do not want to say much on this. We are doing our work," Tejashwi Yadavtold reporters on being asked about the reported rift with Tej Pratap."

RJD's Bihar unit chief Jagadanand Singh has sacked Tej Pratap’s close aide Akash Yadav. Akash Yadav served as the state president of Chhatra RJD (students' wing). Akash, who is considered to be close to Tej Pratap, was replaced by Gagan Kumar. The decision was taken at a closed-door meeting with Tejashwi at the latter's residence in Patna on Wednesday, evoking an angry reaction from Tej Pratap.

