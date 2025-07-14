TDP's Ashok Ganapathi Raju named new Goa Governor, Ashim Kumar Ghosh gets Haryana, Kavinder Gupta is Ladakh LG Ashok Gajapathi Raju, former Union Minister for Civil Aviation, has been appointed as the new Governor of Goa, replacing PS Sreedharan Pillai.

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Governors for two states and a Union Territory, as announced by the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a press communique on Monday (July 14). The Governors has been for Haryana, Goa, and Ladakh. The appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, it said.

President Murmu has also accepted the resignation of Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) as Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Who are the newly appointed Governors?

Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh appointed as Governor of Haryana.

Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju appointed as Governor of Goa.

Kavinder Gupta appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

Ashok Gajapathi Raju, veteran politician and former Union Civil Aviation Minister, has been appointed as the Governor of Goa, succeeding PS Sreedharan Pillai.

Kavinder Gupta, a senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. Gupta is known for his administrative experience in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state. He is the first Jammu-born leader to hold the top post in the Union Territory.

Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh, a respected academic and political thinker, has been appointed as the Governor of Haryana. His appointment brings a scholarly perspective to the state's constitutional leadership.

