'No mechanical or maintenance issues': Air India CEO reacts to AAIB preliminary report on crash The AAIB released its preliminary report on Saturday, and according to Wilson, the investigation agency has not identified any cause nor made any recommendations at this stage.

New Delhi:

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has responded to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) preliminary findings on the June 12 incident involving flight AI171 in Ahmedabad. Referring to the report, Wilson stated that there were “no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft or engine,” as reported by news agency PTI.

The AAIB released its preliminary report on Saturday, and according to Wilson, the investigation agency has not identified any cause nor made any recommendations at this stage. “AAIB initial report identified no cause nor made any recommendations; urge everyone to avoid drawing premature conclusions,” he said.

Airline continues to perform all necessary checks: Wilson

In light of the incident, Wilson confirmed that Air India had already taken precautionary steps by inspecting its fleet. “Out of abundance of caution, every Boeing 787 operating in the fleet checked within days of the crash and found fit for service,” he added.

He also said that the airline continues to perform all necessary checks on its aircraft and will comply with any additional measures authorities may suggest. The AAIB, in its preliminary findings, has not advised any immediate action for operators of Boeing 787-8 aircraft or GE GEnx-1B engines.

All Boeing 787s were cleared: Air India CEO

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson stated that the preliminary report on the June 12 Ahmedabad incident found no mechanical or maintenance issues, fuel quality concerns, or abnormalities during take-off. The pilots were medically cleared and had passed breathalyser tests. He added that, under DGCA oversight, all Boeing 787s in the fleet were inspected as a precaution and deemed fit for service, with necessary checks ongoing.

"The Preliminary Report found no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft or engines, and that all mandatory maintenance tasks had been completed. There was no issue with the quality of fuel and no abnormality with the take-off roll. The pilots had passed their mandatory pre-flight breathalyser and there were no observations pertaining to their medical status,” Wilson said.

"I would also remind that, out of an abundance of caution and under the oversight of the DGCA, every Boeing 787 aircraft operating in our fleet was checked within days of the accident and all were found fit for service. We continue to perform all necessary checks, as we will any new ones that authorities may suggest, " he added.