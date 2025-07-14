'Feel like failure': DU student Sneha Debnath's suicide note found from her Delhi home Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old student from Tripura studying at Delhi University, was found dead in the Yamuna river near Geeta Colony flyover a week after she went missing.

New Delhi:

The suicide note of 19-year-old Sneha Debnath, a Delhi University student whose body was retrieved from the Yamuna River near Geeta Colony flyover, was found from her Delhi home. The letter, written in Sneha's handwriting, says that she felt like a failure and a burden, and it was getting unbearable to live like this.

The letter, written in Sneha's handwriting, says she had decided to "end my life" by jumping from the Signature Bridge. The suicide note reads: "It was my decision, fully conscious under no influence. I chose to end my life by jumping from the Signature Bridge, Delhi, early morning of 7th July. I feel like a failure and a burden, and it was getting unbearable to live like this. Hence, I decided to end it."

The note also states that there was “no foul play” involved and that it was my decision. "It was no one's fault but mine and only mine. There is no foul play. This was all my decision," she added.

Missing DU student was found dead in Yamuna

The body of 19-year-old Sneha Debnath, who was missing for six days, was retrieved from the Yamuna River near Geeta Colony flyover on Sunday evening. Sneha, a resident of Paryavaran Complex in south Delhi, hailed from Tripura. She was reported missing on July 7.

On the morning of July 7, Sneha told her mother she was going to drop her friend at Sarai Rohilla Railway Station for a 6:45 am train. Her last known contact was a phone call at 5:56 am. When the family tried to reach her again at 8:45 am, her phone was switched off.

Her family later discovered that her friend never met her that morning, and that Sneha instead took a cab to Signature Bridge, a known suicide spot where no CCTV cameras are functional, a critical gap that left investigators with little evidence in the early stages of the search. The cab driver confirmed dropping her near the bridge. Technical surveillance also placed her last known location at the site.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with Delhi Police, carried out extensive searches across a 7-kilometre radius from Nigam Bodh Ghat to Noida. Some eyewitnesses reportedly saw a girl standing on the bridge that morning, but no confirmed sightings followed. Her body was eventually discovered under Geeta Colony flyover in the Yamuna river and identified as Sneha by the authorities.

