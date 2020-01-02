Tamil Nadu local body election results live updates: Counting of votes for 313 panchayat seats underway

Representational image

Tamil Nadu local body election results live updates: Counting of votes for 313 Panchayat seats in the Tamil Nadu local body election is underway. The election took place in two phases on December 27 and 30.

Instead of the electronic voting machines (EVMs), ballot papers in four different colours were used in the election. The counting of votes is being conducted across 315 centres across the state amid tight security conditions.

The elections for the rural local bodies were held in two phases in 27 districts, barring the nine newly carved ones in line with the apex court's order.

Tamil Nadu local body election results | live updates

13:35 IST | Thursday, January 02, 2020

In Thanjavur district Bhoothalur panchayat seat, AMMK candidate Sabitha Ramesh elected as union councillor in ward 2.

11:50 IST | Thursday, January 02, 2020

Around 11:30 am, counting of votes was halted for close to 30 minutes in Othiyathur panchayat in Villipuram. As per sources, the counting was halted after seal on two ballot boxes were not found.

07:40 IST | Thursday, January 02, 2020

Over 2.31 lakh contested the polls for 91,975 posts. The posts include Gram Panchayat Ward member, Gram Panchayat President, Panchayat Union ward member and District Panchayat Union Ward member posts.

07:30 IST | Thursday, January 02, 2020

According to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) the first phase saw polling of 76.19 per cent, and the second phase saw 77.73 per cent.

