Singapore bound IndiGo flight suffers oil leakage midair, diverted to Nagpur

Singapore bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Nagpur on the very first day of the New Year after a suspected fuel leakage problem in the early hours of Wednesday. IndiGo has confirmed the incident and issued a statement asserting that the aircraft was sent for technical inspection. IndiGo Flight to From Mumbai to Singapore Diverted to Nagpur Due to Oil Leakage, Alternate Aircraft Carries Passengers.

Flight 6E-19 with registration VTIVS took off from Mumbai at 2.12 am, 37 minutes after its scheduled departure, when the pilots suspected a problem with fuel leak in the centre tank and decided to land at Nagpur airport

"Flight 6E 19, from Mumbai to Singapore had to be diverted to Nagpur due to a suspected oil leak. The aircraft is currently undergoing technical inspection", the airline said confirming the incident.

The passengers were thereafter sent to their destination after a new aircraft was arranged."An alternate aircraft was arranged to accommodate the passengers and it took off with a delay of over five hours. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers." the airline said.

