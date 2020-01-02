Thursday, January 02, 2020
     
Singapore bound IndiGo flight suffers oil leakage midair, diverted to Nagpur

Singapore bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Nagpur due to oil leakage in the aircraft on January 1. IndiGo has confirmed the incident and issued a statement asserting that the aircraft was sent for technical inspection.

Nagpur Updated on: January 02, 2020 13:20 IST
Singapore bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Nagpur on the very first day of the New Year after a suspected fuel leakage problem in the early hours of Wednesday. IndiGo has confirmed the incident and issued a statement asserting that the aircraft was sent for technical inspection. IndiGo Flight to From Mumbai to Singapore Diverted to Nagpur Due to Oil Leakage, Alternate Aircraft Carries Passengers.

Flight 6E-19 with registration VTIVS took off from Mumbai at 2.12 am, 37 minutes after its scheduled departure, when the pilots suspected a problem with fuel leak in the centre tank and decided to land at Nagpur airport

"Flight 6E 19, from Mumbai to Singapore had to be diverted to Nagpur due to a suspected oil leak. The aircraft is currently undergoing technical inspection", the airline said confirming the incident.

The passengers were thereafter sent to their destination after a new aircraft was arranged."An alternate aircraft was arranged to accommodate the passengers and it took off with a delay of over five hours. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers." the airline said.

(With ANI inputs)

