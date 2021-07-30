Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till August 9, no additional relaxation announced

Tamil Nadu has extended Covid-induced lockdown till August 9 with no additional relaxations this time. The southern state on Thursday reported a marginal increase in the new COVID-19 cases after a decline seen in the last couple of months, said the Health Department of the State.

The state is, however, leading in vaccinating over 78,838 pregnant women, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 34,228, Odisha with 29,821, MP with 21,842, Kerala with 18,423 & Karnataka with 16,67.

Tamil Nadu Lockdown: Here's what is allowed, what's not

- Schools, colleges, theaters, bars, and swimming pools will remain closed.

- Industrial Training Institutes, industrial schools etc. allowed to open with 50 per cent students on rotational basis.

- Maximum 50 people can attend a wedding function and 20 people are allowed for funerals.

- Activities already permitted will only be allowed in containment zones.

- Interstate private and public bus service will continue to remain closed.

With 1,859 new cases today, the tally went up to 25,55,664 till date. Fatalities rose to 34,023 with 28 people dead in the last 24 hours. Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases. A total of 2,145 people got discharged, aggregating to 25,00,434 leaving 21,207 active cases, a bulletin said. Coimbatore reported 188 cases, Erode 166, Chengalpet 113 and Thanjavur 102 while Perambalur saw six. Thirty-one districts reported new infections in double digits. There were no fresh deaths in 19 districts, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,57,074 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. This pushed the cumulative number of specimens examined to 3,71,28,408 till date. Of the 28 fatalities today, 21 were reported from government hospitals and seven from private ones. Seven of the victims had no co-morbidity or pre-existing illness. Among those who tested positive in the last 24 hour was a returnee from Andhra Pradesh, the bulletin said.

