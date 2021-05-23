Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 31

In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced a week-long lockdown in the State that has come into force from today.

The lockdown will be in place until May 31 till 6 PM.

An official notification stated, "The lockdown Implemented in Tamil Nadu is further extended for the period of one week from 24.05.2021 without any relaxation."

"Only the following activities will be allowed - Pharmacies, Veterinary pharmacies, milk supply, drinking water and daily newspaper distribution," it added.

Vegetables, fruits required by the general public will be provided by the Department of Horticulture in vehicles in Chennai and in all districts in collaboration with the concerned local bodies and corporation are also allowed. News and media companies can operate as usual as well, it said.

Private and government buses will be allowed to ply today.

Earlier, the government announced a lockdown in the State from May 10 for a period of two weeks. Yesterday, Tamil Nadu logged 11,239 new Covid-19 cases, 24,478 discharges and 467 deaths as per the state health bulletin.

(With ANI inputs)

