Good News! College students in Tamil Nadu to get free 2GB/day data cards

Image Source : PTI College students in Tamil Nadu to get free 2GB/day data cards

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Sunday announced issuance of free datas card for college students. In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the colleges are holding online classes for students.

In order to enable the students to attend the online classes, the government has decided to give free data cards with usage capacity of 2 GB per day between January to April.

Palaniswami said the data cards will be issued to about 9.69 lakh students studying in the government and government assisted colleges by the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd. (Elcot), a state government undertaking.

ALSO READ | Israel partners with Art of Living to distribute 100 tablets among students of rural Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

Latest India News