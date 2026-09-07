Acharya Balkrishna, Patanjali Ayurved's MD, acquitted in fake passport case

Acharya Balkrishna, Patanjali Ayurved's managing director (MD) and Patanjali Yogpeeth's co-founder, on Monday was acquitted by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Uttarakhand's capital, Dehradun, in a fake passport case for which he was arrested in 2012. This comes after the court observed that the CBI had failed to establish the charges "beyond reasonable doubt".

Along with Balkrishna, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's aide Naresh Chandra Dwivedi was also acquitted by the CBI court.

In its order, the court said Balkrishna has been acquitted of charges under Section 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 12(1)(b) of the Passport Act, 1967, in connection with Criminal Case No. 4331/2013. Meanwhile, Dwivedi has been acquitted of charges under Section 466 of the IPC in connection with Criminal Case No. 4331/2013.

The order stated that Balkrishna and Dwivedi are currently on bail, but the bail bonds furnished by them will be cancelled and the sureties will be discharged.

"However, the bail bonds furnished by the accused under Section 437-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) shall remain effective for the purpose of filing an appeal and until the expiry of the appeal period," the court said. "If there is any pending miscellaneous matter in the case, it shall be disposed of in accordance with the directions of the Hon'ble Appellate Court if an appeal is filed."

Here's a timeline of the case: