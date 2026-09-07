Acharya Balkrishna, Patanjali Ayurved's MD, acquitted in fake passport case

Acharya Balkrishna, Patanjali Ayurved's managing director (MD) and Patanjali Yogpeeth's co-founder, on Monday was acquitted by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Uttarakhand's capital, Dehradun, in a fake passport case for which he was arrested in 2012. This comes after the court observed that the CBI had failed to establish the charges "beyond reasonable doubt".
Along with Balkrishna, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's aide Naresh Chandra Dwivedi was also acquitted by the CBI court.
In its order, the court said Balkrishna has been acquitted of charges under Section 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 12(1)(b) of the Passport Act, 1967, in connection with Criminal Case No. 4331/2013. Meanwhile, Dwivedi has been acquitted of charges under Section 466 of the IPC in connection with Criminal Case No. 4331/2013.
The order stated that Balkrishna and Dwivedi are currently on bail, but the bail bonds furnished by them will be cancelled and the sureties will be discharged.
"However, the bail bonds furnished by the accused under Section 437-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) shall remain effective for the purpose of filing an appeal and until the expiry of the appeal period," the court said. "If there is any pending miscellaneous matter in the case, it shall be disposed of in accordance with the directions of the Hon'ble Appellate Court if an appeal is filed."
Here's a timeline of the case:
- The case dates back to June 2011, when a case was registered against him by the CBI for allegedly procuring a fake degree and violating Section 12 of the Indian Passport Act by furnishing fake documents to get a passport.
- According to the CBI, Balkrishna used false educational documents at the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Bareilly to obtain a fake Indian passport.
- Later, the CBI filed an FIR under charges of criminal conspiracy (Section 120-B IPC), cheating (Section 420), forgery for the purpose of cheating (Section 468), using forged documents (Section 471), and relevant provisions of the Passport Act.
- In July 2011, the Uttarakhand High Court stayed his arrest but directed him to deposit his passport with the court.
- In 2012, a chargesheet was filed by the CBI against him and Dwivedi, in which the latter was accused of helping Balkrishna for falsely obtaining fake educational certificates. The CBI subsequently arrested him on July 20, 2012.
- From October 2013 to August 2014, the court framed charges against Balkrishna under Sections 120-B, 420, 468, and 471 of the IPC, along with provisions of the Passport Act. These charges were modified later, and the trial proceeded under Section 471 of the IPC (use of forged documents) and Section 12(1)(B) of the Passport Act (knowingly providing false information or concealing material facts).
- In 2018, his passport was returned following an order by the Uttarakhand High Court. It also allowed Balkrishna to renew it.