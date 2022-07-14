Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin admitted to hospital after testing COVID-19 positive

Follow us on Image Source : MK STALIN (TWITTER). Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin tested positive for coronavirus on July 12.

Highlights Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin admitted to hospital on Thursday

He was tested positive for coronavirus on July 12

Stalin was admitted in the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet in Chennai

Tamil Nadu news : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who tested positive for coronavirus on July 12 (Tuesday), was on Thursday admitted to a hospital for investigations and observation.

Stalin was admitted in the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet in Chennai for investigations and observation for covid related symptoms, a hospital bulletin said.

On July 12, the chief minister had said has tested positive for the virus. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and leaders have wished him a speedy recovery.

More details are awaited in this regard.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu sees rapid rise in Covid cases again; 31 students, 10 parents from same school test +ve

ALSO READ: Covid rising again? Tamil Nadu, Kerala show signs of worry

Latest India News