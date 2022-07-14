Thursday, July 14, 2022
     
  4. Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin admitted to hospital after testing COVID-19 positive

Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin admitted to hospital after testing COVID-19 positive

Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin was admitted in the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet in Chennai for investigations and observation for covid related symptoms, a hospital bulletin said.

Chennai Updated on: July 14, 2022
Image Source : MK STALIN (TWITTER). Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin tested positive for coronavirus on July 12.

Highlights

  • Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin admitted to hospital on Thursday
  • He was tested positive for coronavirus on July 12
  • Stalin was admitted in the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet in Chennai

Tamil Nadu news: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who tested positive for coronavirus on July 12 (Tuesday), was on Thursday admitted to a hospital for investigations and observation.

Stalin was admitted in the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet in Chennai for investigations and observation for covid related symptoms, a hospital bulletin said.

On July 12, the chief minister had said has tested positive for the virus. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and leaders have wished him a speedy recovery. 

More details are awaited in this regard. 

(With agencies inputs)

