Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin admitted to hospital after testing COVID-19 positive

Highlights
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin admitted to hospital on Thursday
- He was tested positive for coronavirus on July 12
- Stalin was admitted in the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet in Chennai
Tamil Nadu news: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who tested positive for coronavirus on July 12 (Tuesday), was on Thursday admitted to a hospital for investigations and observation.
Stalin was admitted in the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet in Chennai for investigations and observation for covid related symptoms, a hospital bulletin said.
On July 12, the chief minister had said has tested positive for the virus. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and leaders have wished him a speedy recovery.
More details are awaited in this regard.
(With agencies inputs)
