Tamil Nadu sees rapid rise in Covid cases again; 31 students, 10 parents from same school test positive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The active cases increased to 11,094 from 10,033 recorded on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases again, as at least 31 students and 10 parents from the same school tested positive for the virus in Andipatti in the Theni district. Officials said that the district education department has temporarily closed the school after a huge number of covid cases were reported.

On Thursday, new coronavirus cases in the state breached the 2,000-mark with 2,069 people testing positive for the infection. The tally is 34,75,185 till date.

The active cases increased to 11,094 from 10,033 recorded on Wednesday. Four people - 2 from Singapore and 1 each from Bangladesh and USA - are among the 2,069 who tested positive.

Mask mandate in Chennai

On Tuesday, the Greater Chennai Corporation made masks compulsory in public areas amid a rise in Covid cases.

In the last 10 days, active Covid-19 cases have breached the 6,000-mark in Tamil Nadu where Chennai had accounted for more than half the share.

Chennai and Chengalpet have been reporting the majority of cases, while the remaining was spread in 33 of the 38 districts. The state capital leads among districts with more than 4000 active infections.

Read More | Covid rising again? Tamil Nadu, Kerala show signs of worry

Latest India News