Taj Mahal shuts down for visitors from today due to coronavirus pandemic

Taj Mahal has been shut down for public amid coronavirus threat

Taj Mahal has been closed for visitors from today as the tourism department take measures to stop the spread of noval coronavirus amid a global outbreak that has killed over 7,000 people and infected more than 1.8 lakh. The Tourism Ministry has decided to close all museum and ASI monuments for general public till March 31.

"Keeping in view the outbreak of deadly virus, we have decided to close all museum and ASI monument till March 31 to make sure the spreading of virus is stopped," Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel informed.

"The national museum will also remain close for the period," he said.

Educational institutions, cinema halls, malls shut down across states

State after state announced a partial lockdown closing schools, colleges, cinema halls, malls, swimming pools to minimise mass gatherings across cities in order to contain the disease.

Most of the states have closed down educational institutions, malls, cinema halls till March 31 as a precautionary measure to fight the deadly virus.

India coronavirus cases reach 129

Total confirmed coronavirus confirmed cases in India has reached to 129.

Between Monday and Tuesday, around 10 new cases have emerged. People are continuously being advised to avoid mass gatherings, unnecessary travel and postpone marriage functions if possible.

