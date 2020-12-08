'Syndicate of criminal conspiracy': Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi blasts Congress over farm laws

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi blasts Congress over farm laws

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday slammed the opposition parties for doing politics over the farm laws. Speaking to India TV, Naqvi said that Congress has failed to win the confidence of the public, and therefore it is not resorting to other tactics. He termed the protestes as a "syndicate of criminal conspiracy" by the opposition parties.

He said that the Congress which ruled the country for maximum years failed to bring reforms for the farmers. "The party never introduced reforms that would have benefited farmers, their lands, or their livelihoods," he said. The Congress' problem, Naqvi said, is that the party is on a ventilator.

The BJP leader said that the Modi government has always prioritized the interest of the farmers of this country, adding that the government believes in solving issues with deliberations.

"They (opposition) see this as a political opportunity, but the opposition will never succeed," he said.

The Centre and the opposition are engaged in a bitter tug of war over three farm laws. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been consistently criticising the Centre over farmers' protest against the new farm laws.

