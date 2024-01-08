Swati Maliwal, former Delhi women's panel chief, files nomination for Rajya Sabha as AAP candidate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former DCW chief Swati Maliwal

Rajya Sabha election: Former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Monday (January 8) filed her nomination for Rajya Sabha from Delhi as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate.

The party also renominated Sanjay Singh, who is currently in jail in connection with the alleged liquor scam, and Narain Dass Gupta for a second term in the Upper House of Parliament.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was brought to Civil Lines in a police van to file his nomination for Rajya Sabha.

Swati Maliwal named AAP candidate for Rajya Sabha

The AAP nominated Swati Maliwal as a candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections in Delhi slated to be held on January 19. She resigned from her DCW post hours after AAP nominated her for the Rajya Sabha membership. The nominations were announced by the party's political affairs committee (PAC), chaired by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The six-year term of Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and Narain Dass Gupta ends on January 27.

The election, if necessary, to fill up the three vacancies will be held on January 19 (Friday). The last date for filing nominations is January 9 while the scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 10. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is January 12.

About Swati Maliwal

Swati Maliwal, who resigned from her position as the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), is a vocal advocate for women's rights and various social issues.

She has been associated with various campaigns and movements aimed at combating violence against women, advocating for stricter laws, and promoting gender equality.

In 2015, Maliwal was appointed as the chairperson of the DCW, where she has been instrumental in spearheading initiatives to address issues such as acid attacks, sexual harassment, and women's safety in Delhi.

Maliwal was a key participant and one of the youngest members of the Indian Against Corruption movement, led by Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal. She was previously married to AAP leader Naveen Jaihind, but they divorced in February 2020.

(With agencies input)

