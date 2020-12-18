Image Source : INDIA TV Centre provides 'Z' category security to Mamata's ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari

A day after he quit the Trinamool Congress, former aide of Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari has been given 'Z' category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to an order issued by MHA, "Security arrangement for Suvendu Adhikari has been examined in this Ministry in consultation with Central Security Agencies and it has been decided to provide him 'Z' category CRPF security cover with the bulletproof vehicle in West Bengal."

Y '+' category CRPF security cover in other states, it added.

On Thursday, Suvendu had resigned from the primary membership of the TMC, intensifying speculations that he might switch over to the BJP later this week. Sources have told India TV that Suvendu will join the saffron party when Union minister Amit Shah visits the poll-bound state on Saturday and Sunday.

Adhikari, the face of the Nandigram movement that added to the political heft of Mamata Banerjee and catapulted her to power in Bengal in 2011, sent his resignation letter to West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.

Adhikari's resignation from the TMC puts a lid on all rumour mills that went abuzz speculating his moves since November 26, when he resigned as the chairman of Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC). Shortly after, he quit the state cabinet. On Wednesday, he submitted his resignation as MLA of Nandigram constituency in Purba Medinipur district.

Of late, he had criticised the TMC leadership, on several occasions, for its style of functioning. The party made several attempts to woo him back, but none bore fruit.

Notably, Adhikari's father Sisir Adhikari and brother Dibyendu are sitting TMC MPs from Tamluk and Kanthi Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively.

