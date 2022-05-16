Suvendu Adhikari alleges his office raided 'without search warrant'; Guv seeks report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police barged into my MLA office without warrant, says Suvendu Adhikari

Highlights Adhikari alleged police barged into his office in Nandigram without prior intimation

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought an urgent report from the Chief Secretary

The gov said such action in the MLA office of Leader of Opposition is a matter of 'deep concern'

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday alleged that the police barged into his office in Nandigram without prior intimation, a search warrant, or any Magistrate.

Adhikari called this vicious act a "blatant misuse" of West Bengal police against him.

"Without any prior intimation, without any search warrant, without any Magistrate being present, Mamata Police (@WBPolice) barged into my official Legislative Karjalaya at Nandigram. This lamentable and vicious act of @MamataOfficialGovt is a blatant misuse of Police against the LoP," he posted on Twitter, along with a video.

In light of this act, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sought an urgent report from the Chief Secretary on the same. Dhankhar said that such an action in the MLA office of the Leader of Opposition is a matter of "deep concern".

"CS @chief_west to render status report by 10 PM today indicating full details of heavy police and rapid action force posse & senior officials @WBPolice present in and outside MLA office of LOP @SuvenduWB Such an action in the MLA office of LOP is a matter of deep concern," Dhankhar tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Suvendu Adhikari meets family of BJP worker raped and murdered in West Bengal

Latest India News