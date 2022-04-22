Adhikari meets family of BJP worker raped and murdered in Bengal; writes to PM on 'renaming central schemes'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@ANI Suvendu Adhikari meets victims' family in West Bengal

Highlights BJP Mahila Morcha worker who was allegedly raped and murdered in Pingla of West Midnapur district

Adhikari also wrote to PM Modi over the 'improper conduct of the Central cadre officers'

He complained that central schemes are being renamed to so as to show them as state govt's schemes

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday visited the house of a BJP Mahila Morcha worker who was allegedly raped and murdered in Pingla of West Midnapur district. After paying homage to the victim, Adhikari talked with her family members. Speaking to ANI after the visit, Adhikari said, "Our Mahila Morcha worker, who was also a tribal was raped and murdered. Over 100 cases of molestation, rape, and after rape killings have been reported in the last one month." The LoP further said that the Centre should do something about the situation in Bengal. On Wednesday, the body of the victim, who is a tribal woman, was found at Ujan village in the Pingla area. West Midnapur police have started an investigation and one person named Ranjan Sing has been arrested in connection with this case.

Adhikari also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the "improper conduct of the Central cadre officers deputed in West Bengal" and demanded action against them. The BJP leader alleged that the officers are rebranding the Centre's schemes so as to show them as the TMC-ruled West Bengal government's schemes to "steal undue credit", hence exposing their "political leaning and misplaced prejudice". Taking to Twitter, Adhikari shared the letter he wrote to the Prime Minister and said, "This Order exposes political leaning and misplaced prejudice to promote the agenda of the Ruling Party of WB, i.e. to rebrand Central Government schemes as their own and try to steal undue credit. So, I have written to PM Modi ji apprising him of the situation." The attached letter read: "...about the improper conduct of the Central Cadre Officers deputed in West Bengal. Their actions and conduct are not only unexpected but are also in transgression (if not violative) of the rules and norms..." District Magistrate of Uttar Dinajpur district Arvind Kumar Mina found a special mention in the BJP leader's letter, wherein Adhikari claimed that names of three Central Government schemes have been "consciously mentioned erroneously".

"The District Magistrate and collector of Uttar Dinajpur district Arvind Kumar Mina, IAS issued an order on April 20, 2022, which carries instructions regarding the effective monitoring and proper implementation of various government schemes," the letter read. "The astonishing fact is that the list of various schemes outlined in this Order has three genuine errors. These errors have not been made by mistake, rather they are deliberate. Names of three Central Government schemes have been consciously mentioned erroneously," it further read. The schemes, which the BJP leader claims to have been renamed are: Bangla Awas Yojana from Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mission Nirmal Bangla from Swachha Bharat, and Bangla Gramin Sadak Yojana from Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

"I feel appalled that an Officer is following the agenda of the Ruling Party of the State of West Bengal, i.e. to rebrand Central Government schemes as their own and try to steal undue credit," he said. Further, Adhikari's letter said that the order issued by Mina is evidence of his political leaning and misplaced prejudice.

