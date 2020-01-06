Suspicious parcel addressed to BSF officer seized by local police in Samba, J&K

A suspicious parcel was seized by the local police in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir from a Border Security Force (BSF) camp. Samba is located at the line of control some 30 kilometres south of winter capital Jammu. The parcel seized by the police from 173rd batalion headquarters in Panjtella, was addressed to the second-in-command (2IC) of the border guarding force.

He said the officer got suspicious and informed his higher-ups, apart from the bomb disposal squad of local police, instead of opening the parcel.

The experts rushed to the spot and reportedly detected over 100 grams of a powder-like substance and a battery in the parcel, he added.

According to the police official, it was too early to say whether it was a parcel bomb. An investigation is underway and further details are awaited, he said.

