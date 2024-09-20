Supreme Court's YouTube channel hacked, replaced with 'Ripple crypto' content

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Supreme Court of India.

The official YouTube channel of the Supreme Court has been hacked, with the channel now showing the name "Ripple" instead of "Supreme Court of India." In an alarming cyberattack, videos related to cryptocurrency have replaced the usual legal content from the country's highest judicial authority.

The hack has raised concerns about online security for government digital assets, and efforts are underway to restore the channel and its original content. Meanwhile, authorities are investigating the breach to identify the perpetrators behind this incident.

Livestream of Supreme Court's proceedings

A few years ago, the Supreme Court made a landmark decision to livestream the proceedings of important cases before the Constitution Bench. The Court acknowledged that live streaming of judicial proceedings is part of the fundamental right to access justice, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. The top court's livestreams include hearings on cases of national importance, such as disputes on the interpretation of the Constitution, issues affecting civil rights, electoral reforms, and other matters of public interest.

