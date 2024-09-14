Nayanthara's X account gets hacked, asks fans to 'ignore unnecessary or strange tweets'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nayanthara

Nayanthara, popularly known as Lady Superstar, has revealed that her X (previously called Twitter) account has been hacked. Taking to her social media handle, the actress informed her fans about the news and cautioned them to ignore any strange tweets from her account. ''Account has been hacked. Please ignore any unnecessary or strange tweets being posted,'' she wrote.

See the post:

The announcement came after her last tweet, which was shared earlier this month to mark the first anniversary of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan.

In the post, Nayanthara celebrated the film's success, writing, "#1YearOfJawan A complete Masssy from the chief @Atlee_dir #Jawan Makes it Huge @iamsrk @VijaySethuOffl #SuperFans made it all Big." The actress made her Bollywood debut in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan last year.

Released on September 7, Jawan marked the first collaboration of SRK with director Atlee. The film received mostly positive from the audience as well as from film critics and went on to become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie.

The film's stellar cast included superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya. Nayanthara has also appeared in Tamil films such as Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.

Not many know that Nayanthara made her Instagram debut last year a few days ahead of Jawan's release. Her first post on the platform features herself along with her twin sons, Uyir and Ulag. After this, she posted a video with her kids, in which she is seen walking in oozing style and swag, donning stylish glasses, wearing a white shirt and pants, with the 'Jailer' song Alappara's instrumental version, which was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, playing in the background.

