Supreme Court to get two new judges, first in history from Manipur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Supreme Court

New Delhi: The President has appointed Justices N Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan as judges of the Supreme Court. Once they take the oath, the apex court will regain its sanctioned strength of 34, including the Chief Justice.

After the appointment, Jammu and Kashmir's chief justice, Justice N Kotiswar Singh will become the first judge from Manipur to have been appointed to the top court. Justice Mahadevan is at present the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments on X. "In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President, after consultation with Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the Supreme Court Judges N Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan," Meghwal said.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended to the Central Government to appoint a Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Justice N Koteshwar Singh and Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice R Mahadevan as Supreme Court judges.

Also Read: 9 terrorist attacks, 12 soldiers killed in 38 days of Modi 3.0 govt: Congress after Doda encounter

Also Read: Govt implements uniform 5 per cent tax on all aircraft, engine parts to boost domestic MRO industry