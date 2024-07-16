Tuesday, July 16, 2024
     
Supreme Court to get two new judges, first in history from Manipur

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointment of Justices N Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan as two new judges of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
New Delhi
Updated on: July 16, 2024 14:26 IST
Supreme Court
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Supreme Court

New Delhi: The President has appointed Justices N Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan as judges of the Supreme Court. Once they take the oath, the apex court will regain its sanctioned strength of 34, including the Chief Justice.

After the appointment, Jammu and Kashmir's chief justice, Justice N Kotiswar Singh will become the first judge from Manipur to have been appointed to the top court. Justice Mahadevan is at present the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments on X. "In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President, after consultation with Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the Supreme Court Judges N Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan," Meghwal said.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended to the Central Government to appoint a Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Justice N Koteshwar Singh and Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice R Mahadevan as Supreme Court judges.

