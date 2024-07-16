Nine terrorist attacks, 12 soldiers killed in 38 days of Modi 3.0 govt: Congress after Doda encounter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Doda encounter: Following the death of four soldiers in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, the Congress party launched an attack on the Centre, highlighting that nine terrorist attacks had occurred, resulting in the deaths of 12 soldiers, within the first 38 days of Modi 3.0 government.

The Opposition party posted a graphic on the social media platform 'X' claiming that 12 soldiers were killed, 13 injured, 10 civilians were killed and 44 were injured in the nine terror attacks.

The party also consoled the loss of lives of the bravehearts " Four of our soldiers have been martyred in the terrorist encounter in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. Pray to God to give place to the virtuous souls in his feet and give strength to their families to bear this sorrow. Our condolences are with his family," the party posted on X.

It is pertinent to mention that Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for the third time on June 9 along with the members of his council of ministers.

'We have to collectively fight scrouge of cross-border terrorism'

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that he is distressed by the deaths of four soldiers, including an officer in a terror encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda. "Our heart goes out to the families of our bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of Bharat Mata. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and we wish them a speedy and complete recovery," he said.

"No words of strong and unequivocal condemnation will suffice for these acts of violence being perpetrated by cowardly terrorists. The spate of terror attacks that has gripped Jammu and Kashmir in the past 36 days, needs careful recalibration in our security strategy," Kharge said.

The Congress president also questioned the Central government and said that all have to collectively fight the scrouge of cross-border terrorism. "Modi Govt is acting as if everything is "business as usual" and nothing has changed. They must know that increasingly Jammu region is bearing the brunt of these attacks. We cannot endanger our National Security by indulging in false bravado, fake narratives and high-decibel whitewashing. As a nation, we have to collectively fight the scrouge of cross-border terrorism. The Indian National Congress stands strongly with our valiant Armed Forces," he added.

Rajnath Singh speaks to Army chief

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the Indian Army chief, who apprised him about the ground situation and ongoing operation in J&K's Doda. According to sources Rajnath Singh has given free hand and liberty to act. Four army personnel, including an officer, who were critically injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists, succumbed to injuries. The latest incident comes a week after a terrorist ambush on an Army patrol in the remote Machedi forest belt in Kathua district claimed the lives of five soldiers and injured as many.

A few days back, five Army personnel were killed and as many were injured when a group of heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the Badnota area in Kathua. Nine persons, including seven pilgrims from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, were killed and 41 injured in the attack when the terrorists opened fire on the bus carrying pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori shrine near Teryath village in the Pouni area.

