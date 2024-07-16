Encounter in J-K: Army officer among four soldiers killed in gunfight with terrorists in Doda

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Encounter in J-K: Four soldiers including a Captain ranked Army officer killed on duty during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. According to officials, the encounter began when troops from the Rashtriya Rifles, along with the Special Operations Group of the J-K Police, initiated a joint cordon and search operation on Monday evening. This operation took place at Dhari Gote Urarbagi, located in the Desa forest area. The search commenced around 7:45 pm on July 15, as the forces aimed to track down and apprehend suspected militants in the region.

Soldiers succumb to injuries

Earlier the officials said four army personnel, including the officer, were "critically" injured in the exchange of fire which initially lasted for over 20 minutes. They were evacuated to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, the officials said. The Army said that additional troops were moved into the area and the operation was continuing when reports last came in. The operation was launched on an input about the presence of terrorists, the officials said.

Gunfight between security forces and terrorists

A police spokesperson confirmed the exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists in the Desa forest area. "Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and JKP was in progress in the general area North of Doda. "Contact with terrorists was established tonight at about 2100 h in which heavy firefight ensued. Initial reports suggest injuries to our bravehearts. Additional troops have been moved into the area. Operations are continuing," the Army's 16 Corps, also known as White Knight Corps, posted on X.

Similar encounter in Doda

Last week, the security forces had tightened their cordon around a forest area in the higher reaches of Doda district following an encounter with hiding terrorists. The gunfight between the two sides began in the Ghadi Bhagwah forest on July 9, 35 km east of Doda town bordering Kishtwar district, this evening when police assisted by the Army launched a joint search and cordon operation after a tipoff about the presence of terrorists in the area, the officials said.

