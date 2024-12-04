SC observes Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act appears to be draconian

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court of India today (December 4) observed that the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act appeared to be draconian. The observation by a bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan came while it was hearing a plea filed by a man who has challenged an Allahabad High Court order of May 2023 dismissing his application seeking to set aside proceedings against him pending before a district court in Kasganj in a case registered under the Act.

"This Act appears to be draconian," the apex court observed. "We will consider it," the bench said while admitting the appeal.

SC sought responses from Uttar Pradesh govt

While hearing the matter in November 2023, the Supreme Court had sought responses from the Uttar Pradesh government and others on the plea and said, "By way of ad-interim order, no coercive steps be taken against the petitioner qua Gangster Act."

"They have booked me twice for the same allegation," the lawyer argued. The counsel appearing for the state referred to the provisions of the 1986 Act.

"It requires consideration," the bench said, adding that a separate plea challenging the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Act was also pending adjudication before it.

Petitioner argues that he was falsely implicated in case lodged under Gangsters Act

Before the high court, the counsel appearing for the petitioner argued that he was falsely implicated in the case lodged under the Gangsters Act. His counsel had claimed before the high court that the case has been lodged under the Gangsters Act only on the basis of another case in which the petitioner has not been named.

On November 29 (Friday), the top court agreed to hear a separate plea challenging the validity of certain provisions of the Act and issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government seeking its response on the petition.