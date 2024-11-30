Five killed, six critically injured as speeding SUV hits auto in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Five killed, six critically injured in road accident in UP's Shravasti

In a tragic accident, at least five people were killed and six critically injured after a speeding SUV hit an autorickshaw from behind in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district. According to the information released, the incident occurred on Saturday (November 30) around noon, when an autorickshaw aboard with passengers was hit by a speeding car going at a speed of 90-100 kmph.

The police stated that the collision was so strong that both vehicles fell into a ditch along the road, leading to the fatalities and causing serious injuries to others.

About the incident

The police stated the tragic incident occurred at a place between Gilaula and Ikouna on the Bahraich-Shravasti road when an autorickshaw that was at normal speed was hit by a speeding SUV from behind.

"An autorickshaw full of passengers going at normal speed from Bahraich towards Ikouna was hit from behind by a vehicle going at a speed of 90-100 kmph," the district police chief said.

"The collision was so strong that the auto flew in the air and fell into the ditch on the side of the road. The SUV too lost its balance and fell into the same ditch, causing the fatalities," the official added.

Significantly, the official also mentioned that a total of nine people were present in the auto, of which two died on the spot, while three died during the treatment at Ikouna CHC. Further, six people were also left critically injured, of which two include the passengers present in the car.

"The condition of the remaining six injured was critical, and they were referred to the district hospital for better treatment," the official added.

Investigation underway

Moreover, the police stated that the legal proceedings in the case had been initiated and further details would be ascertained soon. They further also mentioned that the hospital administration has been asked to provide better treatment to the injured, which includes one woman and five men.

