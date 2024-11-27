UP: Six killed, including 5 doctors, after car rams into truck on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Road accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway.

In a tragic incident, at least six people were killed and one sustained injuries when a car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district. The incident occurred when the speeding car broke through a divider and collided with the truck. As per the information, Five of the six deceased were doctors by profession. The victims were associated with Saifai Medical College and were travelling back to Saifai from Lucknow.

The accident took place near the 196-kilometre mark in the Tirva Kotwali area. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the mishap. The accident occurred on Wednesday morning around 3:43 am. The car lost control after the driver reportedly dozed off, breaking through the divider and crashing into the truck travelling in the opposite direction.

What did the police say?

A police official said that the accident claimed the lives of six people, including five doctors. Another individual, identified as Jayveer Singh, sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at Saifai Medical College. Police have informed the families of the deceased, and the bodies have been sent to the morgue.

(Inputs from Surjeet Kushwaha)

