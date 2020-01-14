SC to Jantar Mantar: Supreme Court lawyers hold protest march against CAA, NRC, NPR

Supreme Court lawyers on Tuesday held a protest march in the national capital against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). The lawyers marched from the Supreme Court till Jantar Mantar.

Delhi: Supreme Court lawyers hold a protest march from SC to Jantar Mantar, against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). pic.twitter.com/xtULg8BKFa — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2020

In a latest development, Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) has appealed to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde to take cognizance of the alleged police brutalities during recent protests against the CAA and the NRC in various parts of the country. Zafarul Islam Khan, DMC chairman, in a letter to the CJI, said police behaviour in various states has been "highly objectionable" during the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Khan in his January 10 letter has attached a list of 87 instances of "police brutality" against protesters in UP, Karnataka, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Delhi.

The Opposition parties led by the Congress on Monday called for repealing the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and "immediate stoppage of the NRC/NPR" on grounds that the "package" is unconstitutional and targets the poor and downtrodden.

A meeting of the parties convened by the Congress in a bid to showcase their unity on their opposition to the CAA, NRC and NPR, however, exposed the chinks in their ranks with six major parties -- the DMK, Samajwadi Party(SP), Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP), Trinamool Congress(TMC), Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) and Shiv Sena -- choosing to stay away.

The meeting attended by 20 parties also adopted a joint resolution alleging that the BJP has embarked on a "dangerous course of sharpening communal polarization".

