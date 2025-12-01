Supreme Court hands CBI sweeping powers to probe rising digital arrest scam cases across India A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked the States, including opposition ruled West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana to accord assent to CBI for probing digital arrest cases in their jurisdiction.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday stressed that the rapidly growing digital arrest scam requires immediate national-level attention. Taking suo motu cognisance of the issue, the Court directed that all FIRs related to digital arrest frauds be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The agency has been granted full authority to investigate cases registered so far and pursue every link connected to the scam.

The top court said that whenever bank accounts used in cyber fraud are identified, the CBI will have complete freedom to examine the role of the concerned bankers. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant clarified that the CBI may investigate officials under the Prevention of Corruption Act wherever bank accounts were opened with the intention of facilitating the scam.

RBI made a party in the case, notice issued

The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Reserve Bank of India, directing it to assist the Court in determining when artificial intelligence and machine learning tools will be deployed to identify suspicious accounts and freeze illicit proceeds linked to cybercrime. The Court said that robust AI systems must become the backbone of fraud detection across the banking sector.

Directions under IT rules 2021 to support CBI

The Court ordered that authorities under the Information Technology Intermediary Rules 2021 extend complete cooperation to the CBI. States that have not granted general consent to the agency were asked to authorise CBI investigations specifically for cases arising under the IT Act within their jurisdiction. The Bench further noted that the CBI may seek assistance from Interpol whenever required. The Department of Telecommunications has been asked to submit a proposal regarding the issuance of multiple SIM cards under a single name. The Court said that telecom operators must receive clear directives to curb the misuse of SIM cards in cybercrime networks.

States told to set up cyber crime centres

The Supreme Court instructed all state governments to expedite the establishment of cybercrime centres. If any hurdle arises, states have been told to inform the Court. It also directed that mobile data retrieved from devices seized in cybercrime-related FIRs must be preserved without fail. Furthermore, all states and union territories must transfer FIRs registered under the IT Act 2021 to the CBI to enable coordinated, nationwide action.

Growing number of victims, especially senior citizens

CJI Surya Kant said that after the Court took suo motu cognisance, several victims approached the bench seeking justice. Multiple FIRs registered across different states reflect how widespread the crime has become. The bench noted that elderly citizens have been the primary targets, falling victim to varied methods devised by fraudsters. The Court said that every case involving senior citizens and other victims must be investigated thoroughly.

