'Students must have choice to wear what they want': SC stays Chembur college's circular on burqa ban

The Supreme Court has temporarily halted a Mumbai private college's directive that prohibited students from wearing hijabs, veils, burqas, stoles, and caps on campus. The court questioned the college's approach, asking how such a ban contributes to the empowerment of women.

During the hearing, the court expressed its concerns, stating, "How are you empowering girls by restricting what they wear? What girls choose to wear should be left to them. It is unfortunate that, so many years after independence, we are still discussing such bans."

The Supreme Court's order specifically stays the part of the college's circular that imposed restrictions on female students wearing hijabs or caps. The Court has issued a notice in response to petitions filed by some students challenging the college's decision.

Furthermore, the court emphasised that its order should not be misused in any manner. The next hearing on this matter is scheduled for the week beginning November 18.



