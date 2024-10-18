Supreme Court dismisses case against Sadhguru's Isha Foundation for alleged 'brainwashing'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Supreme Court dismisses case against Isha Foundation for alleged brainwashing

The Supreme Court of India has put an end to a habeas corpus petition filed by a man who alleged that his two daughters were detained at the Isha Foundation ashram in Coimbatore. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra held that both the senior women voluntarily chose to stay in the ashram without coercion.

Background to the petition

The habeas corpus petition seeks to produce persons who are believed to be missing or unlawfully detained. The Supreme Court initially upheld the appeal to the Madras High Court, which followed the man's case. On October 3, the Supreme Court stayed the probe into the alleged illegal detention of a person by the Tamil Nadu police, directing them to cease any action based on the High Court’s earlier orders.

Police report filed

The bench also accepted the status report submitted by the police in response to the earlier directive. The court held that there was no need to go into the matter further as the grounds of the petition had been properly disposed of. The decision came after the Isha Foundation challenged a high court order requiring the police to compile and submit a case against the foundation.

