SC lifts stay on Gurmeet Ram Rahim's trial in sacrilege cases in big jolt to Dera Sacha Sauda chief

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Supreme Court lifts stay on Ram Rahim’s trial in sacrilege cases.

The Supreme Court on Friday lifted the stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the proceedings against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in connection with the 2015 sacrilege case of Guru Granth Sahib desecration. The case, which was set aside by the Supreme Court in March, now moves forward after the apex court’s decision.

Appeal of the Punjab government

The Punjab government had resumed proceedings against Ram Rahim to challenge the Supreme Court stay of the trial. The Supreme Court not only lifted the stay but issued a notice to Ram Rahim to respond within four weeks.

Background of the Case

The case related to the 2015 sacrifice incident in Bargari, where the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib triggered widespread protests and outrage. Ram Rahim, who is already serving a jail sentence for other convictions, is facing mounting legal challenges as the investigation will be resumed after the Supreme Court verdict.